Deschutes County road construction update: Week of October 2-8

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of October 2-8.

Deschutes Market Rd/Yeoman Rd Intersection (Bend Area) – Construction of road improvements at the intersection of Deschutes Market Road and Yeoman Road will be occurring. This work is occurring as part of a private development project within the City of Bend.

Traffic Information – The Northbound lane of Deschutes Market Road between Hamehook Road and Yeoman Road will remain closed through October 31. Access for local residents will be maintained during construction. A designated detour route for Northbound through traffic is in place via Empire Avenue. The Southbound lane on Deschutes Market Road will remain open to traffic. Road users should expect delays.

*** Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.