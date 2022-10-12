Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office to hold free shred, drug disposal event in Terrebonne

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a free community shred event and drug disposal on October 15th from 10:00 AM to noon in Terrebonne.

The location of this event has been changed from the Sheriff’s Office to Terrebonne Elementary School at 1199 B Avenue in Terrebonne.

These are residential free shred events and are not intended for business/commercial shredding. We can accept paper clips and staples, but cannot take plastic bags or three ring binders. We are asking that people limit the amount of documents to be shredded to no more than four boxes.

If you have more than four boxes of material to be shredded, we are asking that you contact Data Delete at 541-884-0500 to determine how to dispose of your items.

Medications accepted are: prescription, patches, ointments, over-the-counter, vitamins, samples, and medications for pets. NO SHARPS, THERMOMETERS, INHALERS, ETC.

New to the shred event and drug disposal is a flag disposal. If anyone has an old tattered American flag they would like properly disposed of, it can be done at these events.

Food donations are also accepted during the event. Terrebonne food donations will go to NeighborImpact of Redmond.