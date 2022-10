Here's Part 2 of KTVZ's Decision 2020 debate featuring four Deschutes County Commission candidates: Incumbent Republican Tony DeBone and Democratic challenger Oliver Tatom, and incumbent Republican Patti Adair and Democratic challenger Morgan Schmidt.

