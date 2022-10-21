Deschutes County road construction update: Week of October 23-29

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County road construction update for the week of October 23-29.

U.S. Highway 20: Tumalo-Cooley Project (Bend Area) – Clearing, removal and utility work will be occurring in the vicinity of the U.S. 20-Old Bend Redmond Highway intersection.

Traffic Information – Old Bend Redmond Highway will be closed to traffic between U.S. 20 and Sunset Drive from October 24 through December 31. A designated detour route is in place via O.B. Riley Road and Cooley Road.

Wastewater Transmission Pipeline (La Pine Area) – Installation of a sewer pipeline will be occurring on Rosland Road at the intersection with Darlene Road.

Traffic Information – Road users should expect single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

Deschutes Market Rd/Yeoman Rd Intersection (Bend Area) – Construction of road improvements at the intersection of Deschutes Market Road and Yeoman Road will be occurring. This work is occurring as part of a private development project within the City of Bend.

Traffic Information – The northbound lane of Deschutes Market Road between Yeoman Road and Butler Market Road will remain closed through October 31. Access for local residents will be maintained during construction. A designated detour route for northbound through traffic is in place via Empire Avenue. The southbound lane on Deschutes Market Road will remain open to traffic. Road users should expect delays.

*** Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit: deschutescounty.gov or TripCheck.com

Contact: Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581