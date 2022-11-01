Deschutes County plans to close Cascade Lakes Highway, Paulina Lake Road for season on Nov. 15

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Road Department said Tuesday it plans to close the Cascade Lakes Highway and Paulina Lake Road for the winter season at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Limited snow plowing will be provided prior to closure, the county said. Drivers are encouraged to use caution on snow-covered roads.

Cascade Lakes Highway will be closed west of Mt. Bachelor between the snow gates at Dutchman Flat and Deschutes Bridge, at the intersection with Forest Service Road 4270.

Paulina Lake Road will be closed at the Ten-Mile Sno-Park gate, which will restrict access to Paulina and East Lake.

Both facilities will remain closed through the winter and will be targeted for reopening prior to Memorial Day, weather permitting.

For additional information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.