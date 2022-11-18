Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Nov. 20-26
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of Nov. 20-26:
Winter Road Closures
- Cascade Lakes Highway is closed west of Mt. Bachelor between the snow gates at Dutchman Flat and Deschutes Bridge at the intersection with Forest Service Road 4270.
- Paulina Lake Road is closed at the ten-mile snow park gate.
Both facilities will remain closed through the winter and are anticipated to reopen prior to Memorial Day, weather permitting.
U.S. Highway 20: Tumalo-Cooley Project (Bend Area) – Utility work, paving, and earthwork will be occurring in the vicinity of the U.S. 20-Old Bend Redmond Highway intersection.
Traffic Information – Old Bend Redmond Highway will be closed to traffic between U.S. 20 and Sunset Drive from Oct. 24 through Dec. 31. A designated detour route is in place via O.B. Riley Road and Cooley Road
Wastewater Transmission Pipeline (La Pine Area) – Installation of a sewer pipeline will be occurring along Rosland Road between Drafter Road and Darlene Road.
Traffic Information – Road users should expect single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.
Tumalo Reservoir Rd Irrigation Crossing (Bend Area) – Installation of an irrigation crossing will be occurring on Tumalo Reservoir Road between Tyler Road and Pinehurst Road.
Traffic Information – From Monday, Nov. 21 through Wednesday, Nov. 23, Tumalo Reservoir Road will be closed to public traffic between Tyler Road and Pinehurst Road. A designated detour route is in place via Mock Road. Access for local traffic will be maintained during construction.
*** Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***
