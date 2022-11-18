Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Nov. 20-26

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of Nov. 20-26:

Winter Road Closures

Cascade Lakes Highway is closed west of Mt. Bachelor between the snow gates at Dutchman Flat and Deschutes Bridge at the intersection with Forest Service Road 4270.

Paulina Lake Road is closed at the ten-mile snow park gate.

Both facilities will remain closed through the winter and are anticipated to reopen prior to Memorial Day, weather permitting.

U.S. Highway 20: Tumalo-Cooley Project (Bend Area) – Utility work, paving, and earthwork will be occurring in the vicinity of the U.S. 20-Old Bend Redmond Highway intersection.

Traffic Information – Old Bend Redmond Highway will be closed to traffic between U.S. 20 and Sunset Drive from Oct. 24 through Dec. 31. A designated detour route is in place via O.B. Riley Road and Cooley Road

Wastewater Transmission Pipeline (La Pine Area) – Installation of a sewer pipeline will be occurring along Rosland Road between Drafter Road and Darlene Road.

Traffic Information – Road users should expect single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

Tumalo Reservoir Rd Irrigation Crossing (Bend Area) – Installation of an irrigation crossing will be occurring on Tumalo Reservoir Road between Tyler Road and Pinehurst Road.

Traffic Information – From Monday, Nov. 21 through Wednesday, Nov. 23, Tumalo Reservoir Road will be closed to public traffic between Tyler Road and Pinehurst Road. A designated detour route is in place via Mock Road. Access for local traffic will be maintained during construction.

*** Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit: deschutescounty.gov or TripCheck.com

Contact: Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581