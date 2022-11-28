‘Know Joy’ this December with the Deschutes Public Library

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Take a break this holiday season to enjoy some of Central Oregon’s most talented musicians and performers that fill our lives with joy.

Participate in a theatrical reading of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol and learn to pair bubbly with tasty treats for your next gathering. Get hands-on practice with a holiday Bento workshop and wreath-making class, and enjoy live music throughout libraries this December. All programs are free and open to the public. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

The Twelve Tones Holiday Performance

Enjoy the lovely sound of tone chimes playing holiday favorites. The Twelve Tones, formerly Sisters High Desert Bell Choir, continue to grow their sound under direction from founder Lola Knox.

Sisters High School Jazz Choir Caroling

Add some harmonizing melodies to the weekend courtesy of the Sisters Jazz Choir. This elite group of 16 high school students lend their voices to turn up the holiday mood.

Saturday, December 3 • noon • East Bend Library | 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend

The Uncharted Project Holiday Performance

Hear a local singer-songwriter duo blend hopeful lyrics with a folksy, raw sound that has a touch of blues. The Uncharted Project is the integration of two contrasting solo artists whose love of music and family forged this unique connection into a band.

—MORE—

Wreath-Making Craft*

Learn to hand-tie beautiful holiday greenery wreaths and add extra touches such as pinecones, berries, and bows for a unique and personal holiday decoration. Damian Fagan and his wife Raven Tennyson have been creating holiday wreaths for more than 15 years. Registration required.

Tuesday, December 6 • 5:30 p.m. • East Bend Library | 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend

Sparkling Wine and Food Pairing at Arome*

Join us for an evening of exploring three different sparkling wines with simple food pairings. Learn about what makes up a perfect pairing and come away with ideas for how to throw your own party using simple ingredients that will complement your wine. Registration required. Ages 21+

Wednesday, December 7 • 5:00 p.m. • Arome | 432 SW 6th Street, Redmond

A Christmas Carol Readers Theater at SCP Hotel

Spend an evening reading A Christmas Carol with friends and neighbors. We provide the script, you provide dramatic skills and together we’ll read the classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge.

Tuesday, December 13 • 6:00 p.m. • SCP Hotel Redmond | 521 SW 6th Street, Redmond

Caroling by Central Oregon Mastersingers

An ensemble of the Central Oregon Mastersingers will sing traditional carols and fun arrangements of holiday classics.

Music in Public Places with Bend Cello Collective

Enjoy the music from the Bend Cello Group, sponsored by Music in Public Places. The Bend Cello Collective is an inclusive group of cellists in Central Oregon who enjoy playing music in all styles and genres, from Handel to Haim.

Linocut Printmaking Workshop: Create Your Own Card*

‘Tis the season to make your very own holiday cards. Printmaker LeAnn Sturrock guides participants through the process of carving a design and printing it onto cards. Registration required. Ages 15+

Saturday, December 18 • 1:00 p.m. • Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Holiday Bento Workshop*

Create seasonal works of art through food for your lunchbox. Japanese teacher Ami Zepenwski shares the history and creative evolution of Bento boxes with hand-on practice for participants. Registration required.

—MORE—

Holiday Family Movie Night at High Desert Music Hall

Calling all cotton headed ninny muggins! Join the library for a free screening of the holiday classic, Elf, starring Will Ferrell. Bring a comfortable chair or blanket. There will be an intermission with special treats available for purchase.

Wednesday, December 21 • 6:00 p.m. • High Desert Music Hall | 818 NW Forest, Redmond

For more information about these programs, please visit the library website at www.deschuteslibrary.org. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.