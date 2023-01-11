Deschutes county commissioners adopt policy to remove unsafe campsites on county-owned property

(Update: Adding video, unanimous approval, commissioner, other comments)

Deschutes County hopes to promote better community safety

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Seeking to address public safety and health concerns, Deschutes County commissioners unanimously adopted a new policy Wednesday that will allow the removal in serious, specific cases of unsafe homeless campsites on county-owned property.

In presenting the policy to commissioners, Christie Bollinger with the county's Property Management department said the policy was not crafted with the intent to sweep out homeless camps. It’s meant to pinpoint and address specific campsites that pose major threats.

The policy outlines the process to remove personal property from a camp on county-owned property “when an imminent or immediate threat to public health and/or safety has been identified,” such as wildfire, public health “and/or illegal activities such as known illicit drug use, stolen property or violence.”

Commissioners directed creation of a workgroup last year to draft such a policy, under state statutes, to “recognize the social nature of the problem of homeless individuals camping on public property,” and “ensure the most humane treatment for removal of homeless individuals from camping sites on public property,” according to the issue summary before commissioners.

After voting in favor of the policy, Commissioner Patti Adair said, “Be mindful that there’s over 250,000 people that live in Deschutes County, and when we’re having a lot of fires -- and we were having a lot of fires last year -- it's just not going to be a pretty picture.”

Establishing a balance between help for vulnerable people in the community and the need for broader safety measures has proven to be a challenge in the county.

Bend and Deschutes County's Houseless Response Director Cheyenne Purrington said the policy is one tool among others that helps to address both needs.

“My hope is that it is situated alongside programmatic interventions that support the intensive needs of individuals living in these encampments," she said.

The county will be encouraging people to leave the area east of 17th street to facilitate a land exchange this spring.

But the new policy may also apply in that particular encampment.

Purrington said, “There are significant concerns both around criminal behavior, fire risk, significant incidents around violence, gun use."

According to reports, Deschutes County will hire contractors to remove "unsafe" personal property from county-owned land. The property will be stored for 30 days, as near the removal sites as practical.

One key example that sparked concern is the 39-acre Juniper Ridge Fire caused by a motor home back in August of 2020 that prompted evacuations.

Here is the draft document of the proposed administrative policy:

On a busy Wednesday agenda, county commissioners also:

-Approved $75,000 for assisting the Sisters Area Chamber of Commerce.