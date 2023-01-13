Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Jan. 15-21

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of Jan. 15-21.

NE 17th Street Irrigation Work (Terrebonne Area) – Work associated with Central Oregon Irrigation District facilities will be occurring near NE 17th Street between Smith Rock Way and Wilcox Avenue.

Traffic Information – Moderate truck traffic is anticipated in the project vicinity. Road users should exercise caution when traveling in this area.

U.S. Highway 20: Tumalo - Cooley Project (Bend Area) – Earthwork, paving and structure work will be occurring in the vicinity of the U.S. 20 and Old Bend Redmond Highway intersection.

Traffic Information – Old Bend Redmond Highway will remain closed to traffic between U.S. 20 and Sunset Drive. Sunset Drive will also remain closed at the intersection with Old Bend Redmond Highway. A designated detour route is in place via O.B. Riley Road and Cooley Road.

*** Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit: deschutescounty.gov or TripCheck.com

Contact: Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581