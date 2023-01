Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang explained the reason behind the new county policy allowing removal of belongings at specific homeless camps on county-owned property that have been shown to be a public safety or health risk.

Bola Gbadebo is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bola here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.