Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Feb. 5-11

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County road construction update for the week of Feb. 5-11.

Deschutes Market Road/Hamehook Road Canal Crossing (Bend Area) – Irrigation work will be occurring on Deschutes Market Road west of Hamehook Road. Work will include installation of a piped irrigation crossing.

Traffic Information – Deschutes Market Road will be closed to traffic between JD Estates Drive and Hamehook Road from Feb. 6 through Feb. 10. A designated detour route is in place via Hamehook Road and Butler Market Road. Access for local residents will be maintained during construction.

Hunnell Road: Loco Road to Tumalo Road Improvement (Bend Area) – Irrigation and water utility work will be occurring on Hunnell Road. Work will include installation of a piped irrigation crossing and irrigation structures near Bowery Lane, and water utility work near Tumalo Road.

Traffic Information – Hunnell Road will be closed at Bowery Lane from Feb. 6 through Feb. 10. Local residents should access Bowery Lane from U.S. 97. Road users should also anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

Pinehurst Road Irrigation Crossing (Bend Area) – Irrigation work will be occurring on Pinehurst Road near Horseman Lane.

Traffic Information – Pinehurst Road will be closed to traffic at Horseman Lane from Feb. 6 through Feb. 10. A designated detour route is in place via Mock Road and Tumalo Reservoir Road.

U.S. Highway 20: Tumalo - Cooley Project (Bend Area) – Roundabout and structure work will be occurring in the vicinity of the U.S. 20 and Old Bend Redmond Highway intersection.

Traffic Information – Old Bend Redmond Highway will remain closed to traffic between U.S. 20 and Sunset Drive. Sunset Drive will also remain closed at the intersection with Old Bend Redmond Highway. A designated detour route is in place via O.B. Riley Road and Cooley Road.

*** Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit: deschutescounty.gov or TripCheck.com

Contact: Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581