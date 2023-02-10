Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Feb. 12-18

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of Feb. 12-18.

Deschutes Market Road/Hamehook Road Canal Crossing (Bend Area) – Irrigation work will be occurring on Deschutes Market Road west of Hamehook Road. Work will include installation of concrete headwall structures and irrigation service connections.

Traffic Information – Deschutes Market Road between JD Estates Drive and Hamehook Road will be open to traffic. A lane shift with intermittent flagging will be in place during work hours. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

Hunnell Road: Loco Road to Tumalo Road Improvement (Bend Area) – Irrigation and water utility work will be occurring on Hunnell Road. Work will include installation of a piped irrigation crossing and irrigation structures near Bowery Lane, and water utility work near Tumalo Road.

Traffic Information – Hunnell Road remains closed at Bowery Lane. Local residents should access Bowery Lane from U.S. 97. Road users should also anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

NE Wilcox Avenue Irrigation Crossing (Terrebonne Area) – Irrigation work will be occurring on NE Wilcox Avenue.

Traffic Information – From Feb. 13 through Feb. 17, NE Wilcox Avenue will be closed to traffic between NE 9th Street and NE 17th Street. A designated detour route is in place via Smith Rock Way.

U.S. Highway 20: Tumalo - Cooley Project (Bend Area) – Roundabout and structure work will be occurring in the vicinity of the U.S. 20 and Old Bend Redmond Highway intersection.

Traffic Information – Old Bend Redmond Highway will remain closed to traffic between U.S. 20 and Sunset Drive. Sunset Drive will also remain closed at the intersection with Old Bend Redmond Highway. A designated detour route is in place via O.B. Riley Road and Cooley Road.

*** Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit: deschutescounty.gov or TripCheck.com

Contact: Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581