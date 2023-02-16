Sunriver Public Safety Building volunteers, Deschutes Public Library receive Special District Assn. honors

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Sunriver Public Safety Building Task Force was bestowed the Special Districts Association of Oregon Volunteers of the Year Award in front of a crowd of over 500 at the annual conference Awards Banquet held in Sunriver on Saturday.

The task force was created in the summer of 2021 and includes 10 volunteer Sunriver community members: Bill Hepburn, John Ralston, Dennis Dishaw, Ron Schmid, Jim Fister, John Salzer, Doug Seator, Harry Hamilton, Peter Martell, and Clark Pederson. These volunteers are a combination of Sunriver Service District (SSD) Board members, SROA Board members, other stakeholders in Sunriver and the surrounding area, and involved community members.

Over the course of the last 18 months, this group has met regularly to see a new Public Service Building come to fruition. They divided up tasks that met each of their strengths and devoted countless hours to make this vision a reality.

They all knew that the Public Safety Building was needed, not only for the community, but for the District. SSD Board Administrator Mindy Holliday sent in the application to acknowledge the countless hours and effort this group of individuals put in to make this project a reality.

The District would like to thank these individuals, the Sunriver community, and the Deschutes County Commissioners for funding the building effort and their ongoing support of Sunriver first responders.

A video highlighting this accomplishment is located at https://youtu.be/_oQeidBkwbI

For more information email ssdadmin@sunriversd.org or call 541-593-8622.

Special Districts Association of Oregon (SDAO) Honors Special Districts and Individuals

Two Oregon special districts and five individuals were recognized on Saturday at the 2023 SDAO Annual Conference which was held at Sunriver Resort.

Each year, the SDAO Awards Program honors member districts for accomplishments which allow them to provide better service to the public and gives recognition to individuals who have greatly contributed to the success of their special district.

Nominations were collected throughout the year and reviewed by the SDAO Awards Committee, and the winners were selected using a scoring matrix. The 2023 award categories and recipients include:

Outstanding Special District Program Award

Special districts are recognized for innovative projects and programs, outstanding safety, public information, public involvement in a district decision-making process, and outstanding achievement.

5 or Fewer Employees: White River Health District

26 or More Employees: Deschutes Public Library

Outstanding Special District Service Award

This category recognizes an individual board member, manager, staff member, or volunteer who has contributed substantially to the improvement and successful operation of his or her district.

Board Member: John Dunn, Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority

Board Member: John Dunn, Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority

Manager: Bev Bridgewater, West Extension Irrigation District

Employee: Rob Cummings, Clackamas River Water

Legislative Leadership Award

This award is presented to an Oregon legislator who has shown outstanding commitment and support to Oregon’s special districts.

Senator Cedric Hayden

The spring issue of the SDAO News and Risk Management Review will cover each award recipient and their achievements in greater detail. Videos of each award recipient are available at www.sdao.com/sdao-awards-program.

Special Districts Association of Oregon represents over 920 special districts in the state of Oregon assisting them in providing cost-effective and efficient public services to the people of Oregon. For more information, please visit www.sdao.com.