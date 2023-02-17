Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Feb. 19-25

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of Feb. 19-25.

Deschutes Market Road/Hamehook Road Canal Crossing (Bend Area) – Irrigation canal crossing work will be occurring on Deschutes Market Road west of Hamehook Road. Work will include installation of irrigation service connections.

Traffic Information – Deschutes Market Road between JD Estates Drive and Hamehook Road will be open to traffic. A lane shift with intermittent flagging will be in place during work hours. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Hunnell Road: Loco Road to Tumalo Road Improvement (Bend Area) – Irrigation crossing and water utility work will be occurring on Hunnell Road. Work will include installation of a piped irrigation crossing and irrigation structures near Bowery Lane, and water utility work between Sunbeam Ln. and Pohaku Rd. Rock drilling will also be occurring south of Bowery Lane.

Traffic Information – Hunnell Road remains closed at Bowery Lane. Local residents should access Bowery Lane from U.S. 97. Road users should also anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Smith Rock Way Irrigation Crossing (TerrebonneArea) – Irrigation work will be occurring on Smith Rock Way near the Crook County boundary.

Traffic Information – Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

U.S. Highway 20: Tumalo - Cooley Project (Bend Area) – Roundabout and structure work will be occurring in the vicinity of the U.S. 20 and Old Bend Redmond Highway intersection. Work will also be occurring along Cook Avenue.

Traffic Information – Old Bend Redmond Highway will remain closed to traffic between U.S. 20 and Sunset Drive. Sunset Drive will also remain closed at the intersection with Old Bend Redmond Highway. A designated detour route is in place via O.B. Riley Road and Cooley Road.

*** Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit: deschutescounty.gov or TripCheck.com

Contact: Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581