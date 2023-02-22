‘We’re still in a drought status’: Deschutes County commissioners approve drought declaration  

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners met Wednesday morning to adopt a countywide state of emergency that brings continued attention to the ongoing drought the county and region still faces.

Commissioners approved a county-wide state of emergency. According to sheriff's Sgt. Nathan Garibay, the county's emergency manager, precipitation for the water year is still 20% below normal. It's the sixth straight year of below-average precipitation.

"The board reviewed the information and ultimately did issue a local declaration of emergency and drought emergency -- the state of Oregon drought declaration process," Garibay said.

This will be the fourth year for the county to ask the state for a drought declaration. The move means the governor or the Oregon Water Resources commission can direct state agencies to implement a water conservation plan or water curtailment plan.

Deschutes Basin Watermaster Jeremy Giffin said that based on what's happened so far, "This year will be very similar to last year, in terms of the drought. We will see regulation cutbacks for local irrigation districts."

"These recent storms have been very helpful," Giffin said. "However, we're still going to end up about normal for the water year on snowpack. However, after many years of below-average conditions, we are still in a drought status."

One example of drought conditions: Wickiup Reservoir, the second-largest reservoir in Oregon. Earlier this month, it was just over half its capacity

"The Wickiup Reservoir will likely only fill to about 130,000 acre-feet," Giffin said.

It's expected to peak around April 1 at near-record low levels.

The drought declaration by Deschutes County now moves through the process at the state level, as Crook and Jefferson County did previously.

Garibay said, "There's a few committees and councils that then would review the information contained in that declaration and the request letter. (They would) look at the current conditions and weather forecasts and determine whether there's going to be available water for all users."

Recommendations will go to the governor to review. Then a decision will be made by the state about whether to declare a drought in Deschutes County. Governor Kotek's first state declarations were issued last week for neighboring Crook and Jefferson counties.

"A lot could change between now and a year from now," Garibay said. "We hope that conditions will continue to improve and maybe we can come out of drought. But again, that's to be seen."