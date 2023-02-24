Mt. Bachelor’s installation of new ‘six-pack’ Skyliner lift means May 1 lift closure to begin project

Some impacts on late-season runs as well

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This spring, Mt. Bachelor will be installing a new Skyliner lift, its first six-pack detachable chairlift, and that will bring a somewhat early May 1 closure of the existing lift to get the project started.

Here's a statement from the resort about the work and it's impact:

"This new lift is an investment in the future of Mt. Bachelor and will allow us to grow into our long-term goals for the resort by adding uphill capacity in a bottlenecked area during busy days and will help us increase reliability, ultimately enhancing the Mt. Bachelor experience for everyone.

"In order to have the new Skyliner ready for the winter 2023/24 season, we need ample time to remove the existing lift and install the new lift. We are scheduled to begin tear down of the existing lift on May 1, 2023. The process of removing the lift will be done in conjunction with spring operations and should take approximately 1.5 months to complete.

"As to be expected, the construction process will slightly affect our spring operating plan and terrain footprint.

"As in previous years, all 4,323 acres of terrain is scheduled to remain open every day the weather permits through mid-April. Then in May, more than 1,500 acres will remain open daily through our planned closing date of Sunday, May 28.

"Run closures beginning May 1 will include DSQ, Dentists Way, Lower Avalanche, Lower Cliffhanger, Skyliner Lift Line, Access to the Moraine above Skyliner and all Woodward Mountain Parks, before the West Village getback: Shortsands, Cannon Beach, The Point and Lower Peace Park.

"Weather permitting, we will operate Pine Marten, Sunrise and Summit lifts from May 1st, until closing weekend May 28th.

"As we get closer to spring, we will have an updated schedule of operations available on the website, as well as a revised map of open terrain. We will provide more information about the new Skyliner lift as we get closer to groundbreaking of the installation."