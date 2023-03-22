Skip to Content
Deschutes County
Deschutes County receives 'Triple Crown Medallion' for financial reporting

Deschutes County Finance team recognized at Wednesday's Board of County Commissioners meeting
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County has earned the Government Finance Officers Association’s (GFOA) special Triple Crown Medallion for winning all three annual awards granted by the association in one year.

In December 2021, GFOA presented its Distinguished Budget Presentation Award to Deschutes County for its Annual Budget for the fiscal year beginning July 01, 2021. This award is the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting and its attainment represents a significant achievement by the County. The County has subsequently received the award for fiscal year 2023. This was the fifteenth year that the County received this award.

In December 2022, GFOA awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to Deschutes County for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. This was the 21st consecutive year that the County has received this prestigious award. To be awarded a Certificate of Achievement, the County published an easily readable and efficiently organized annual comprehensive financial report.

In January 2023, GFOA announced that Deschutes County received the Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting (PAFR Award) for its Popular Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. This was the third consecutive year the County has received this award.

To view Deschutes County’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, Popular Annual Financial Report, and budget, visit www.deschutes.org/finance.

