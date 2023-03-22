South Deschutes County Volunteer Fair coming up April 15th in Sunriver

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Do you have extra time on your hands with a desire to help others and give back to our community? Are you new to Sunriver or South Deschutes County? If your answer to one or both of these questions is YES, then read about this unique opportunity to find the perfect place for your talents and energy!

A Volunteer Fair will be held on Saturday, April 15th from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. The Volunteer Fair is being hosted by Sunriver Christian Fellowship, located at 18139 Cottonwood Road in the north end of Sunriver across from the Marketplace North Store.

Organizations that provide a service to the local community in various ways will be at the Volunteer Fair to share what they do and let you know how you can help. South Deschutes County is blessed with dozens of non-profit organizations that work to make our community better. Local organizations work to keep our environment healthy and clean, as well as promoting and encouraging responsible recreation, while others provide services to folks in need. The Fair is an opportunity to learn more about each organization and learn about how you can help.

Groups that will participate in the Volunteer Fair include the CASA of Central Oregon, Healing Reins, Mountain Star La Pine, Habitat for Humanity of La Pine Sunriver, Council on Aging, Alzheimer's Association, Saving Grace, La Pine Kitchen, Central Oregon Trail Association, Cans and Bottles for Care and Share Foodbank, Sunriver Music Festival, SMART Readers at Three Rivers School, Care and Share Community Outreach, LT Rangers (Sunriver litter patrol), Second Tern Thrift Store, Sunriver Nature Center and Observatory, The Bells of Sunriver, and Woodchuckers (Firewood Sales and Donations).

Come and find a way you can help make South Deschutes County a better place to live!