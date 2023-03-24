Deschutes County road construction update: Week of March 26-April 1

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of March 26-April 1.

Hunnell Road: Loco Road to Tumalo Road Improvement (Bend Area) – Excavation, irrigation and utility work will be occurring on Hunnell Road. Work will include irrigation installation at Bowery Lane and excavation work between Loco Road and Rogers Road. Utility work will also be occurring along Hunnell Road.

Traffic Information – Hunnell Road remains closed between Bowery Lane and Rogers Road. Local residents should access Bowery Lane from U.S. Highway 97. Road users should also anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

U.S. Highway 20: Tumalo - Cooley Project (Bend Area) – Roundabout and paving work will be occurring in the vicinity of the U.S. 20 and Old Bend Redmond Highway intersection. Work will also be occurring along Cook Avenue.

Traffic Information – Old Bend Redmond Highway will remain closed to traffic between U.S. 20 and Sunset Drive. Sunset Drive will also remain closed at the intersection with Old Bend Redmond Highway. A designated detour route is in place via O.B. Riley Road.

U.S. 97 and U.S. 20 Bend North Corridor Project (Bend Area) – Excavation and clearing work will be occurring on Cooley Road west of U.S. 20.

Traffic Information – Cooley Road is closed to traffic between U.S. 20 and O.B. Riley Road through May 1. A designated detour route is in place via Empire Avenue and O.B. Riley Road.

*** Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit: deschutescounty.gov or TripCheck.com

Contact: Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581