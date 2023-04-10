Deschutes County, city seek changes in state rules to allow managed homeless encampments on rural lands

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As efforts to alleviate the homeless crisis continue in Deschutes County, the county and city of Bend are looking to the state for help in solutions to support those struggling with homelessness and residents who say their businesses and neighborhoods are being negatively impacted.

County Commissioner Phil Chang says one proposal on the table is to provide safe parking operations and managed homeless encampments on rural land. However, a key barrier is that such shelter sites are not allowed on land zoned for exclusive farm uses.

NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo has spoken with Chang and plans to speak with Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler about the steps that may be needed to change state state laws regarding homeless encampments, as well as with Central Oregon Villages, an organization with a shared interest in supporting homeless encampments on rural lands.