Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office receives reaccreditation status

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Accreditation Alliance establishes professional standards of accountability, management, operations and best practices for Patrol and Investigation Services across the state.

These standards exist to improve the quality of law enforcement agencies in Oregon and ultimately, the quality of services provided to the citizens of the state. Accreditation gives agencies independent confirmation that their policies and practices comply with a higher level of professional standards.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office joined the Oregon Accreditation Alliance in March 2002 and received the initial accreditation in April 2004. Re-accreditation was awarded in 2007, 2010, 2013, 2016, and 2019, and now again in 2022.

In addition to this re-accreditation, in May 2022, a team of seven certified jail manager-inspectors reviewed each aspect of jail operations and found the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Adult Jail was in full compliance with each standard.

There are a total of 319 Oregon Jail Standards that address issues involved in operating the jail, from administration, inmate management, admissions and release, security and control and inmate communication.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Adult Jail was found to be in full compliance with every standard for all categories.

Oregon State Sheriff’s Association inspects Oregon Jails every two years for compliance with state jail standards.

The entire report can be found on our website: sheriff.deschutes.org, then follow the "About Us" tab to "History" and "Accreditation." You will find the report on a link at the bottom of the page.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is a full-service agency that oversees the adult jail, provides patrol, criminal investigations, civil process and search and rescue operations. Special units include SWAT, Street Crimes, Marine Patrol, ATV Patrol, Forest Patrol, along with six K9 teams. Founded in 1916 and today led by your duly elected Sheriff L. Shane Nelson, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office serves 210,000 residents in Deschutes County. The agency has 265 authorized and funded personnel, which includes 195 sworn employees who provide services to the 3,055 square miles of Deschutes County.