Summit Health acquires High Desert Family Medicine in Sunriver as Dr. Dan Skotte retires from practice

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Summit Health announced Monday the acquisition of High Desert Family Medicine in Sunriver in June, as Dr. Dan Skotte retires from medical practice.

Summit Health said it will take over operations of the clinic and continue offering health care service to Sunriver, Gilchrist, La Pine and the south Deschutes County area.

Upon opening in June, the new Summit Health clinic will offer full service primary care, point of care testing, and laboratory services for all ages. Summit Health also will immediately expand the hours of operations opening Monday, June 5th with regular clinic hours Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Over time, Summit Health said in a news release that its clinic in Sunriver will expand operations with weekend hours, radiology services, and introduce specialty care services like Cardiology, Pulmonology, and Neurosciences to the community. The clinic will continue to offer same day walk-in visits as well as pre-scheduled appointments for primary care.

The new Summit health clinic will be located at 57067 Beaver Dr, Sunriver, OR 97707. The 5000 square foot location will significantly expand Summit Health’s primary care population and service area offering patients from Klamath, Lake, and southern Deschutes counties convenient access to high quality health care.

“Summit Health’s expansion into Sunriver and southern Deschutes County is a tremendously exciting opportunity for our entire team," said Justin Sivill, Summit Health's chief operating officer.

"Dr. Skotte has spent forty years of his life dedicated to taking care of Sunriver and the surrounding community," Sivil added. "As he planned his retirement, Dan was exceptionally focused on finding an outstanding health care provider to take over his practice in Sunriver and expand services for the community.”

“Summit Health is grateful and honored Dr. Skotte chose us to continue his work servicing Sunriver and the surrounding communities, and we wish him continued success as he retires from running his clinic and expands his service as an Aeromedical Examiner for the FAA out of his new location in the EPIC offices at the Bend Airport.”

Dr. San Skotte, the owner of High Desert Family Medicine, stated, “After over four decades and tens of thousands of patient visits, I have decided to move on to the next phase of my life and into retirement, transitioning my practice in Sunriver.

"I have been so blessed to work with and take care of so many amazing people in Sunriver during my time in practice. My top priority, as I prepare for retirement, was to ensure the community that has enriched my life would have access to the highest quality care available in the state of Oregon.

"I am very excited that Summit Health will take over operations of the clinic and bring consistent specialty care services to the community for the first time,” Skotte added.

About Summit Health

Summit Health Oregon is a physician-led and professionally managed, patient-centric network committed to simplifying the complexities of health care and bringing a more connected kind of care. Formerly known as Summit Medical Group Oregon, Summit Health delivers a more intuitive, comprehensive, and responsive care experience for every stage of life and health condition through high-quality primary, specialty, and urgent care. Summit Health has over 2,500 providers, 12,000 employees, and over 340 locations in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Central Oregon.

Summit Health in Oregon is a patient-centric value-based network of care offering healthcare services at ten locations throughout Central Oregon. The medical group is the largest primary and specialty care group in Central Oregon with over 160 providers in primary care, urgent care, and over 40 medical specialty and services. For more information, please visit www.smgoregon.com