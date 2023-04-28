Deschutes County road construction update: Week of April 29-May 6

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of April 29-May 6.

Deschutes Market Road/Hamehook Road Intersection Improvement (Bend Area) – Clearing work, excavation, and other shoulder work will be occurring on Deschutes Market Road and Hamehook Road.

Traffic Information - Road users should expect delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Hunnell Road: Loco Road to Tumalo Road Improvement (Bend Area) – Excavation work will be occurring on Hunnell Road between Loco Road and Pohaku Road. Utility work will also be occurring along Hunnell Road.

Traffic Information – Hunnell Road will be closed between Rogers Road and Pohaku Road through July 25. Access for local residents will be maintained during construction. Hunnell Road also remains closed between Bowery Lane and Rogers Road. Local residents should access Bowery Lane from US97. Intermittent lane closured facilitated by flaggers may also be occurring. Road users should expect delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

U.S. Highway 20: Tumalo - Cooley Project (Bend Area) – Roundabout and paving work will be occurring in the vicinity of the U.S. 20 and Old Bend Redmond Highway intersection. Excavation and grading work will also be occurring at the intersection of U.S. 20 with O.B. Riley Road and Cook Avenue.

Traffic Information –The north approach of Old Bend Redmond Highway to U.S. 20 will be closed. Traffic will detour on the temporary roadway in close proximity to of the existing north approach. The south approach of Old Bend Redmond Highway to U.S. 20 will also remain closed to traffic between U.S. 20 and Sunset Drive. Sunset Drive will also remain closed at the intersection with Old Bend Redmond Highway. A designated detour route is in place via O.B. Riley Road. Road users should expect delays during work hours.

*** Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit: deschutescounty.gov or TripCheck.com

Contact: Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581