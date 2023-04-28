Stubborn fire breaks out at Juniper Preserve (formerly Pronghorn) Resort

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A stubborn fire broke out Friday evening at a large structure at the Juniper Preserve (formerly Pronghorn) Resort between Bend and Redmond, bringing firefighting crews from both cities and Sunriver.

The fire was reported just before 5:30 p.m. in the facility at 65765 Pronghorn Club Drive, at the golf course designed by PGA legend Jack Nicklaus. Crews were still on scene more than two hours later.

There were few official details, but initial scanner reports indicated all workers and guests were quickly evacuated. A Bend Fire & Rescue unit was first on scene, an official said, but the resort is located in Redmond's fire district.

At least one sprinkler activated as the fire initially was reported in an exterior wall, but also was reported in the attic. The top portion of a chimney reportedly toppled onto the roof about an hour into the firefighting effort.

Deschutes County property tax records indicate the structure was built in 2005 and encompasses some 55,000 square feet on nearly three acres.

NewsChannel 21 was unable to gain access to the area of the fire within the gated, private resort community. We’ll have details as they are available.