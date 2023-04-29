Skip to Content
Smith Rock volunteers gather for 30th annual ‘Spring Thing’ to preserve park’s natural beauty

(Update: Adding video with comments from participants)

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It was the 30th annual "Spring Thing" event at Smith Rock State Park on Saturday. It's put on by the non-profit Smith Rock Group, which helps preserve the state park and its beauty. 

About 300 volunteers rolled up their sleeves and put on their gloves to get work done on a warm, picture-perfect day.

Volunteers worked beside park staff and other organizations to restore the wear and tear of the trails. 

