Smith Rock volunteers gather for 30th annual ‘Spring Thing’ to preserve park’s natural beauty

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It was the 30th annual "Spring Thing" event at Smith Rock State Park on Saturday. It's put on by the non-profit Smith Rock Group, which helps preserve the state park and its beauty.

About 300 volunteers rolled up their sleeves and put on their gloves to get work done on a warm, picture-perfect day.

Volunteers worked beside park staff and other organizations to restore the wear and tear of the trails.