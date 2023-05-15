Deschutes County seeks public input on Community Development Department’s 2023-24 work plan

Community members are invited to provide input on the Deschutes County Community Development Department’s Work Plan for Fiscal Year 2023-24.

The Board of County Commissioners will host a public hearing on the Work Plan on Wednesday, May 31 at 9 a.m. The public hearing will be held remotely online and in-person at the Deschutes Services Building, which is located at 1300 NW Wall Street in Bend.

“Public input shapes the Department’s work plan each year. It really makes a difference,” said Community Development Director Peter Gutowsky.

The plan outlines the department’s anticipated projects and goals for the coming year, including the following highlights:

Sustaining high customer service levels while adjusting to staff retention and recruitment challenges.

Providing construction plan reviews, consultation and inspection services throughout the rural county and the cities of La Pine and Sisters.

Investigating code violation complaints to ensure compliance with land use, onsite wastewater disposal, building and solid waste codes.

Regulating on-site wastewater treatment systems (septic) to assure compliance with state rules, and monitors environmental factors for public health and resource protection.

Addressing housing opportunities through collaboration with cities, our county’s property manager, and exploring rural housing strategies as allowed by State law.

Amending the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code to implement SB 391, Rural Accessory Dwelling Unit legislation.

Amending the Deschutes County Comprehensive Plan to incorporate new existing conditions, goals, and policies.

Amending the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code to incorporate a new mule deer wildlife habitat inventory.

Coordinating with Bend, Redmond, Sisters and La Pine on growth management projects, including comprehensive plan updates and urban growth boundary amendments.

Updating the County Transportation System Plan in coordination with the Road Department and implementing a Sisters Country rural trails plan.

For more information about the work plan process or the public hearing, please call (541) 385-1709. Written feedback about the draft Work Plan can be submitted via email to peter.gutowsky@deschutes.org.

About Deschutes County Community Development: CDD’s mission is to facilitate orderly growth and development in the Deschutes County community through coordinated programs of Land Use Planning, Environmental Soils, Building Safety, Code Enforcement, education, and service to the public.