Controversial Deschutes Public Library board member Ray Miao wins contested race with 61 percent of vote

We spoke with him about his concerns over planned Stevens Ranch 'central library'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NewsChannel 21 spoke Wednesday with Deschutes Public Library Board member Ray Miao, who was reelected Tuesday, defeating challenger Marisa Chappell Hossick by a 61-38% margin.

Earlier this week, it was reported by The Bulletin that more than half of the Deschutes Public Library staff issued a letter sharply critical of Miao due to his opposition to the Stevens Ranch Library.

The Stevens Ranch library is set to be the central library of the system, a project listed without a specific location when voters approved a general obligation bond in November 2020. A previously chosen location on Bend's north end was scrapped amid a land use issue.

Miao has been outspoken on what he feels is the too-large size of the Stevens Ranch Library. He told NewsChannel 21 that while he supports a central library being built, he doesn't feel it's current proposed size of 100,000 square feet is necessary.

Miao said he feels a library with less space and more family services might better serve Central Oregon in the future.

"The bond allows us to build a library of almost any size. But a central library the size of Home Depot is way too big," he said.

Miao added, "Advancements in technology and the pandemic have showed us that how people get information and how they use libraries has changed dramatically.

"One option is we can build a more modest sized central library. And with the money saved we can consider building another community-sized library in Bend, where it's really needed and people won't have to drive all the way across town to get to it."

Miao is one of five members of the Deschutes Public Library Board.

The Stevens Ranch Library is planned to be built in southeast Bend, which library officials consider a central location to serve libraries across the county.

The Stevens Ranch Library is expected to cost more than $116 million. Groundbreaking is planned for early next year, and it's expected to open at sometime in early 2026.