Outdoor debris burning season to end May 31 near Bend; burning is closed year-round in the city

Bend Fire & Rescue, in conjunction with the Central Oregon Fire Chiefs Association, has announced the seasonal end of debris burning at sunset on Wednesday, May 31. Starting Thursday, June 1, debris burning will be closed for fire season. Outdoor debris burning within the city limits of Bend is closed year-round by city ordinance.

Backyard fires, which include warming fires, campfires, cooking fires, and ceremonial fires are typically allowed year-round in the Bend area, when used within the guidelines set forth in the Bend Fire Department Burning Regulations.

Additional restrictions on campfires may be implemented during the hottest parts of summer to help further reduce the risk of fire. Check the current restrictions by calling the burn information line at 541-322-6335. Burn regulations are available online at www.bendoregon.gov/burninginfo.

Though the FireFree free yard debris disposal period ended Sunday, yard debris can still be dropped off at Knott Landfill Recycling Center for only $4 per yard, as well as at the surrounding transfer stations. Much of that debris is shredded and broken down into compost that can be spread back onto your lawns and gardens to help build up the soil, improve plant growth, and improve water retention in the soil. Visit www.firefree.org for more information.

As a reminder for everyone living in Central Oregon, be sure your home has good defensible space around it to help protect your home from the threat of wildfire. More information about creating defensible space and preparing for the upcoming fire season can be found on our website at www.ownyourzonebend.org.

As a reminder to all Central Oregon residents, be advised that regulations may vary between fire protection jurisdictions. Please contact your local, state or federal fire agency for specific requirements and closures.