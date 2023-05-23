Celebrate Summer with the Library: Books, games, prizes, fun and more

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The countdown has begun! Don’t miss a summer of reading, exploring and earning great prizes. All ages can participate in Summer with the Library, starting Thursday, June 1.

Join Deschutes Public Library for a summer chock-full of programs for all ages, fun giveaways, and the chance to win some amazing prizes. There are two ways for adults, kids, and families sign up:

Download the Beanstack app from your app store, or register via the Beanstack website (dpls.beanstack.org/reader365), to track reading and activities.

Pick up a paper reading and activity log, available at all Deschutes Public Library locations.

Just for signing up, kids and teens get a book, and adults get a custom word poetry magnet set. Complete a reading and activity log to get another prize and be entered into the drawing for grand prizes such as puppets, books, and LEGO® kits for kids, and gift cards and a library-themed Hydro Flask® for teens and adults. Grand prize winners will be contacted in early September to claim their prize.

Can’t get to a library? This summer the library and community organizations are teaming up to bring fun and learning to a neighborhood near you. Attend the Summer Together Kickoff Celebration on Saturday, June 3 at Alpenglow Park. We’ll be sharing free books, fun games, prizes, and more. Visit the library website or pick up an Events guide for a full list of programs, including where and when the library will be near you.

With all this excitement, June 1 cannot come soon enough. For more information, visit the library website for the most up-to-date details about Summer with the Library at www.deschuteslibrary.org/summer