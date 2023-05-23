Skip to Content
Deschutes County
Deschutes County road crews clear snow, reopen Cascade Lakes Highway, just days before holiday weekend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Just days before the big holiday weekend, Deschutes County road crews reopened the Cascade Lakes Highway on Tuesday morning, but drivers were warned to watch for ice, as well as “significant roadside snow” at higher elevations.

“Thank you to all our road workers who helped get the road clear before Memorial Day weekend,” the county Facebook post said, pointing people to http://www.deschutes.org/road for updates.

Paulina Lake Road opened for the season last week.

Officials noted that access to side roads and amenities may be restricted due to the late-season road travelers will encounter. The county provides highway maintenance through an easement agreement with the U.S. Forest Service.

