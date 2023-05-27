Deschutes County road construction update: Week of May 28-June 3

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of May 28-June 3.

Chip Seal (Terrebonne & Redmond Areas) – Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing the following roads (weather permitting):

NW Odem Avenue

NW 19th Street

NW Davidson Way

10th Street

NW Galloway Avenue

N Canal Boulevard

Traffic Information – Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays).

Deschutes Market Road/Hamehook Road Intersection Improvement (Bend Area) – Excavation and utility work will be occurring along Deschutes Market Road and Hamehook Road.

Traffic Information - Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Road users should also expect construction vehicle traffic entering and exiting roadways and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

Hunnell Road: Loco Road to Tumalo Road Improvement (Bend Area) – Earthwork and aggregate base placement will be occurring on Hunnell Road between Loco Road and Pohaku Road. Utility work will also be occurring along Hunnell Road.

Traffic Information – Hunnell Road remains closed between Rogers Road and Pohaku Road through July 25. Access for local residents will be maintained during construction. Hunnell Road also remains closed between Bowery Lane and Rogers Road. Local residents should access Bowery Lane from U.S. Highway 97. Intermittent lane closures facilitated by flaggers may also be occurring. Road users should expect delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

U.S. Highway 20: Tumalo - Cooley Project (Bend Area) – Roundabout construction work will be occurring at the U.S. 20 and Old Bend Redmond Highway intersection and the U.S. 20 and Cook Avenue/O.B. Riley Road intersection.

Traffic Information – The existing north approach of Old Bend Redmond Highway to U.S. 20 remains closed. Traffic will detour on the temporary roadway in close proximity to the existing north approach. The south approach of Old Bend Redmond Highway to U.S. 20 will also remain closed to traffic between U.S. 20 and Sunset Drive. Sunset Drive will also remain closed at the intersection with Old Bend Redmond Highway. A designated detour route is in place via O.B. Riley Road. Road users should expect delays during work hours.

*** Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit: deschutescounty.gov or TripCheck.com

Contact: Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581