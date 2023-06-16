ODOT crews clear McKenzie Pass of snow; Hwy. 242 reopens to vehicles next Monday

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After a long winter, ODOT crews have cleared McKenzie Pass of all that snow, and the gates open for all travelers next Monday morning. This highway, also known as Oregon 242, closed for the winter season on Nov. 1 last year.

Drivers on this winding road need to be on the lookout for cyclists and pedestrians, as this is a popular scenic route for many types of road users. Vehicles longer than 35 feet are prohibited from using the highway due to its sharp, narrow curves.

Private funding built the highway in the 1870s for use as a wagon toll road, and the pass became a seasonal scenic highway in 1962 with the completion of Oregon 126.

Even during its tenure as the main route between the southern Willamette Valley and Central Oregon, the narrow, twisting roadway and high elevation (5,325 feet at the highest point) made the highway too difficult to maintain and keep clear for much of the year.

Each year, ODOT plans to close the highway the Thursday after Veteran's Day and open it the third Monday in June. Snowfall times and amounts may change these dates.

When ODOT closes the road, it is closed to everyone and is not maintained. They do not open it early for cyclists or pedestrians.

Even after the snow melts each spring, ODOT crews have a lot of work to do before the road is safe for travel. Each winter, trees come down and the heavy rain and snow moves rocks and debris onto the road. All of this is cleaned up and the pavement patched before it's reopened.

Take a look at these pictures and videos to see what it takes to open the pass every year.