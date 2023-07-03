Sunriver Resort set to unveil 75-drone light show, ‘Independence Illumination’ next weekend

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As some large cities across the nation, worried about fire threats and environmental issues, move from fireworks displays to colorful drone light shows, Sunriver Resort is set to debut just such a special display, a few days after the Fourth.

The resort, in partnership with drone light show innovator Sky Lites, announced Monday it "is thrilled to unveil a new summer tradition in Central Oregon: 'Independence Illumination.'"

Emulating the resort's winter event, Grand Illumination, which lights up the holiday trees, the resort is set to light up the night sky to celebrate Independence Day with a 75-drone light show spectacle on Saturday, July 8, the resort said in its announcement, which continues in full below:

Attendees can look forward to witnessing a mesmerizing display of technology and artistry as 75 drones create a symphony of color and movement in the night sky. The evening will kick off on the Backyard of the Lodge at Sunriver Resort with live music featuring Boomer Country at 7 p.m., followed by the drone show at 9:30 p.m.

"Celebrating the Fourth of July at Sunriver Resort has always been about creating unforgettable experiences," said Lindsay Borkowski, director of sales and marketing at Sunriver Resort. "This year, we're excited to elevate that sense of celebration with our first-ever drone light show, 'Independence Illumination.'

"This spectacular event showcases the stunning blend of technology and creativity, promising to amaze as the Sky Lites team of skilled pilots navigate their drones with precision to create stunning formations. We can't wait for everyone to join us under the stars for an evening that promises to inspire and create lasting memories."

The event will be open to resort guests and the public. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and claim their spot in the backyard of the Lodge at Sunriver Resort. There is no admission fee. All Sunriver Resort dining establishments will be open and reservations are recommended. For more information about the 'Independence Illumination' drone light show, live music event, or dining reservations, please visit sunriverresort.com.

Sunriver Resort is located at 17600 Center Dr., Sunriver, OR 97707.