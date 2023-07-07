Deschutes County road construction update: Week of July 9-15

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of July 9-15.

Chip Seal (Tumalo & Bend Areas) – Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing and/or fog sealing the following roads (weather permitting):

Foster Road

S Century Drive

Cascade Lakes Hwy

Traffic Information – Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Paving of Rosland Road (La Pine Area) – Roadway reconstruction will be occurring on Rosland Road between Wendy Road and Tracy Road

Traffic Information – Rosland Road is closed to traffic between Wendy Road and Tracy Road from July 10 through July 14. A detour route is in place via Wendy Road and Tracy Road. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Deschutes Market Road/Hamehook Road Intersection Improvement (Bend Area) – Excavation and utility work will be occurring along Deschutes Market Road and Hamehook Road.

Traffic Information – On Monday, July 10, road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Road users should also expect construction vehicle traffic entering and exiting roadways. Pioneer Loop is open to local traffic only. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Hunnell Road: Loco Road to Tumalo Road Improvement (Bend Area) – Earthwork, aggregate base placement and bridge work will be occurring on Hunnell Road between Loco Road and Pohaku Road. Utility work will also be occurring along Hunnell Road.

Traffic Information – Hunnell Road remains closed between Rogers Road and Pohaku Road through July 25. Access for local residents will be maintained during construction. Hunnell Road also remains closed between Bowery Lane and Rogers Road. Local residents should access Bowery Lane from US 97. Intermittent lane closures facilitated by flaggers may also be occurring. Road users should expect delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

U.S. Highway 20: Tumalo - Cooley Project (Bend Area) – Paving work will be occurring at the U.S. 20 and Old Bend Redmond Highway intersection and the U.S. 20 and Cook Avenue/O.B. Riley Road intersection.

Traffic Information – At the Cook Avenue/O.B. Riley intersection, the Cook Avenue leg will be closed to traffic starting on Monday night (July 10th). Access to U.S. 20 will be maintained via a temporary traffic signal at the 5th Street/U.S. 20 intersection. The O.B. Riley Road leg will remain closed to traffic until July 10 – traffic will detour via Bailey Road and Tumalo Reservoir Road.

At the Old Bend-Redmond Highway intersection, the existing north approach of Old Bend Redmond Highway to U.S. 20 remains closed. Traffic will continue to detour on the temporary roadway in close proximity to the existing north approach. Road users should expect delays during work hours.

Huntington Road Utility Work (La Pine Area) – Utility work will be occurring on Huntington Road north of Burgess Road.

Traffic Information – Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

*** Work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit: deschutescounty.gov or TripCheck.com

Contact: Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581