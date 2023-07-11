FS Road 16 reconstruction taking extra week; reopening to Three Creek Lake now set for July 28

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Sisters Ranger District and the Deschutes National Forest road crew are reconstructing the non-paved portion of Forest Service Road 16. The road, and access to the Three Creek Lake area recreation sites was slated to reopen on July 21; however, reconstruction is taking longer than anticipated. The new tentative opening date is July 28.

Visitors with reservations for Driftwood Campground, Three Creek Lake Campground and Three Creek Meadow Campground and Horse Camp between July 21 and July 27, will have reservations canceled and receive a refund. Campground reservations starting July 28 will be maintained.

Central Cascades Wilderness Overnight Permits for Park Meadow and Tam McArthur Rim Trailheads are canceled through July 28. Day use permits will have access starting July 29.

Forest Service Road 16 is closed to all access for the duration of the construction, including vehicle, pedestrian, biking, and equestrian use, between the gate at Upper Three Creek Lake SnoPark south to Three Creek Lake to provide for public and operator safety due to heavy equipment and large truck traffic in the area.

The road surface had degraded to a condition that was difficult for vehicles, in particular those towing trailers, to safely navigate. The reconstruction work will improve forest users’ driving experience while increasing the long-term sustainability of the road.

The reconstruction work includes reshaping the prism of the road to restore a crown in the road surface. Restoring a crown in the road surface will allow water to drain properly off the road, preventing erosion and loss of surfacing.

The Forest road crew will then use heavy equipment to haul and place new aggregate on the road surface. Resurfacing the road will improve the longevity of the roadway and improve the efficacy of annual grading.

For more information, please contact the Sisters Ranger District at (541)549-7700.