Deschutes County road construction update: Week of July 16-22

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of July 16-22.

Chip Seal (Sunriver Area) – Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing and/or fog sealing the following roads (weather permitting):

Chip Seal:

Cascade Lakes Hwy

Fog Seal:

S Century Drive

Foster Road

Traffic Information – Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Slurry Seal (Redmond & Bend Areas) – Slurry seal work will be occurring in the Hidden Valley subdivision near Redmond and the Woodside Ranch subdivision near Bend. Work will be occurring on local roadways within the area from Tuesday, July 18 through Friday, July 21.

Traffic Information – Temporary roadway closures will be occurring within the work area. Affected property owners have been notified of closures in advance. Road users should also expect single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.

Paving of Rosland Road (La Pine Area) – Roadway reconstruction will be occurring on Rosland Road between Tracy Road and Drafter Road.

Traffic Information – Lane closures will be occurring on Rosland Road from July 17 through July 21. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Deschutes Market Road/Hamehook Road Intersection Improvement (Bend Area) – Excavation and utility work will be occurring along Deschutes Market Road and Hamehook Road.

Traffic Information –Road users should expect construction vehicle traffic entering and exiting roadways. Pioneer Loop is open to local traffic only. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Hunnell Road: Loco Road to Tumalo Road Improvement (Bend Area) – Earthwork, aggregate base placement and bridge work will be occurring on Hunnell Road between Loco Road and Pohaku Road. Utility work will also be occurring along Hunnell Road.

Traffic Information – Hunnell Road remains closed between Rogers Road and Pohaku Road through July 25. Active excavation work will be occurring between Sunbeam Lane and Pohaku Road. Access for local residents will be maintained during construction. Hunnell Road also remains closed between Bowery Lane and Rogers Road. Local residents should access Bowery Lane from U.S. Highway 97. Intermittent lane closures facilitated by flaggers may also be occurring. Road users should expect delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m.to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

U.S. Highway 20: Tumalo - Cooley Project (Bend Area) – Paving work will be occurring at the U.S. 20 and Old Bend Redmond Highway intersection and the U.S. 20 and Cook Avenue/O.B. Riley Road intersection.

Traffic Information – At the Cook Avenue/O.B. Riley intersection, the Cook Avenue leg will remain closed. Access to U.S. 20 will be maintained via a temporary traffic signal at the 5th Street/U.S. 20 intersection.

Huntington Road Utility Work (La Pine Area) – Utility work will be occurring on Huntington Road north of Burgess Road.

Traffic Information – Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

*** Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit: deschutescounty.gov or TripCheck.com

Contact: Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581