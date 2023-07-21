Deschutes County road construction update: Week of July 23-29

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of July 23-29.

Chip Seal (Sunriver Area) – Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing and/or fog sealing the following roads (weather permitting):

Chip Seal

Venture Lane

Enterprise Drive

Fog Seal

Stellar Drive

Solar Drive

Traffic Information – Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Slurry Seal (Bend Area) – Slurry seal work will be occurring in the Woodside Ranch and Saddleback subdivisions near Bend. Work will be occurring on local roadways within these areas from Monday July 24 through Friday July 28.

Traffic Information – Temporary roadway closures will be occurring within the work area. Affected property owners have been notified of closures in advance. Road users should expect roadway closures up to 4 hours in duration, as well as single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Paving of Rosland Road (La Pine Area) – Pavement marking and final grading work will be occurring on Rosland Rd, Wendy Rd and Tracy Rd. Work will include installation of permanent pavement markings and aggregate shoulders.

Traffic Information – Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Deschutes Market Road/Hamehook Road Intersection Improvement (Bend Area) – Concrete work will at the Deschutes Market Road/Hamehook Road Intersection.

Traffic Information – Road users should expect construction vehicle traffic entering and exiting roadways during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Hunnell Road: Loco Road to Tumalo Road Improvement (Bend Area) – Earthwork, aggregate base placement and bridge work will be occurring on Hunnell Road between Sunbeam Lane and Pohaku Road. Utility work will also be occurring between Rogers Road and Tumalo Road.

Traffic Information – Hunnell Road is closed to traffic between Sunbeam Lane and Pohaku Road for excavation work. Access for local residents will be maintained during construction. Hunnell Road also remains closed between Bowery Lane and Rogers Road. Local residents should access Bowery Lane from U.S. Highway 97. Intermittent lane closures facilitated by flaggers may also be occurring along Hunnell Rd. Road users should expect delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

U.S. Highway 20: Tumalo - Cooley Project (Bend Area) – Concrete and electrical work will be occurring at the U.S. 20 and Old Bend Redmond Highway intersection and the U.S. 20 and Cook Avenue/O.B. Riley Road intersection.

Traffic Information – At the Cook Avenue/O.B. Riley intersection, the Cook Avenue leg remains closed. Access to U.S. 20 will be maintained via a temporary traffic signal at the 5th Street/US20 intersection.

Huntington Road Utility Work (La Pine Area) – Utility work will be occurring on Huntington Road north of Burgess Road.

Traffic Information – Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

*** Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***

