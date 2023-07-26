Deschutes commissioners vote 3-0 to adopt county land camping restrictions, but much work remains

Seeking state, Forest Service help with issues, Chair Tony DeBone asks: 'Which law are we going to break?'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners, in a somewhat surprising unanimous vote, agreed Wednesday to proceed with new limits and restrictions for camping on county-owned land, all three acknowledging the challenges ahead and that progress is needed for new managed campsites in the county.

Stressing the county’s new commitment to making that happen, Commissioner Phil Chang joined colleagues Patti Adair and Tony DeBone in a first reading of the ordinance. A second reading and final vote are planned August 9th (due to no meeting during next week’s county fair), and the ordinance says the rules would not take effect for another 90 days, which would be November 9.

The “time, place and manner” regulations include a 14-day stay limit in anyone spot and a requirement to move at least 2 ½ miles from the last place when they move. But it says those requirements could be suspended if someone doesn’t have access to shelter, or when necessary to respond to a disability.

As first proposed by Sheriff Shane Nelson and later modified by county legal counsel, the rules say camping is not allowed on county land within a mile of private property, or within a mile of a city’s urban growth boundary “unless at a posted, designated and developed campground.”

But Deputy County Administrator Erik Kropp noted, "Staff has recommended that the code amendments not be implemented (i.e. inserted into the official county code) or enforced unless and until a minimum of two alternate shelter sites are identified and made available."

Chang said he supported the code language as revised by county legal counsel Dave Doyle, not the sheriff’s original proposal. But he said moving people off their current site without a place to go would “actually make things worse out on China Hat Road,” just south of Bend, where fires and other issues have greatly worried, angered and upset neighbors and others.

They said the Forest Service has not adequately enforced the 14-day camping limit on federal lands, but that Nelson has been talking with federal officials to try to address the matter and see what can be done.

“I feel this document is the best we can do today,” Adair said, while DeBone said the ordinance “does narrow the path” going forward. He said federal officials “need to step up” to deal with the risk of wildfire and illegal activities.

Doyle said the best scenario would be a federal-county agreement on enforcement by the sheriff’s office, similar to the noise ordinance that deputies enforce at Elk Lake.

He said the alternate outdoor shelter sites would have basic sanitation, water and trash service, “certainly more humane than ‘dirt world,’ the area of Juniper Ridge north of Bend that has similar issues of homeless residents.

County officials also have been pressing Gov. Tina Kotek for some sort of allowance of managed camps outside cities.

“Nobody responded to this” request, DeBone said. So between that issue and ones such as federal court rulings, he said it comes down to: “Which law are we going to break?”

Adair bristled when Chang brought up his colleagues’ withdrawal from a proposed managed camp last year on Bend’s south end. She said the acre parcel “was so minimal” and there were 44 empty shelter beds at the time.

“The issue is much more complicated than that,” she said. “Please quit saying that.” Adair noted the millions directed by the county to shelters and other projects to deal with the homeless issue.

Before his yes vote, Chang said, “In voting on this, we are making a verbal commitment to the community to do more on outdoor shelter, managed camps.”

Also on Wednesday’s full commission agenda, commissioners approved a 10-year ground lease with the city of Redmond for 12 acres of county-owned property along Highway 126 in east Redmond for Oasis Village and similar projects to help the homeless.

Oasis Village plans to place 15 shelter units there to start and a future expansion of up to 40 units. The county says the rest is likely to developed for managed vehicle camping, known as “safe parking” projects elsewhere in the county.

The state has provided nearly $1 million for infrastructure development on the site and to build a community building with restrooms, showers, a laundry, kitchen, a common room and meeting space.