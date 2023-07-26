Sunriver Utilities marks completion of $18.5 million wastewater treatment plant upgrade

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sunriver Utilities held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 19 to celebrate the completion of a four-year, $18.5 million upgrade to the Sunriver Utilities Wastewater Treatment Plant, located at 57850 W. Cascade Road.

The upgraded facility can now process 1.5 million gallons of water daily. Treated water from the plant provides irrigation to an 18-hole golf course on the north end of Sunriver, while other byproducts are used to create compost for sale to the community.

This project is the largest single infrastructure investment by Sunriver Utilities and addressed key community concerns such as noise and odor reduction and aesthetic improvements.

Partners in the project included Sunriver management, Parametrix/HDR (engineering/design) and Slayden Construction (general contractor).

Sunriver Utilities, a NW Natural Water company, has been in the water and wastewater business since 1969 and serves Sunriver, one of the largest resort communities in the Pacific Northwest.