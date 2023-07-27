DCSO warns public of ‘jury duty’ scam caller claiming to be Sheriff Shane Nelson

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Like many law enforcement agencies, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office issues occasional warnings of scammers claiming to be with the department and trying to rip people off. But the latest one, on Thursday, has a bit of a twist: A caller actually claiming to be Sheriff Shane Nelson.

The sheriff’s office tweeted a Scam Alert that it had “received multiple reports from community members who are receiving phone calls from someone purporting to be Sheriff Nelson.”

“The caller is telling individuals they have failed to appear (for) jury duty and there is now a warrant out for their arrest,” the agency said.

The caller “has no relation” to the sheriff’s office, it said, advising people to “save yourself some time and hang up.”