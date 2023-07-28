Deschutes County Jail lieutenant placed on leave amid criminal, internal investigations

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Deschutes County Jail lieutenant has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of both a criminal investigation by Oregon State Police and an internal affairs investigation by the sheriff’s office, the agency announced Friday.

The action was taken Tuesday involving Lieutenant Joshua McGowan, according to Friday evening’s announcement by Sergeant Jason Wall.

No details of what led to the dual investigations were released by the sheriff’s office.

Wall said any information about the criminal investigation’s outcome will be released by the OSP or Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office.

"At the conclusion of the internal investigation, a determination will be made if any policies were violated," Wall said. "If policies were indeed violated, the personnel action will be determined at that time."

According to McGowan's LinkedIn page, he has been with a deputy with the sheriff's office for just over a decade.