Skip to Content
Deschutes County

Deschutes County Jail lieutenant placed on leave amid criminal, internal investigations

Deschutes County Jail
KTVZ file
Deschutes County Jail
By
New
Published 7:58 PM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Deschutes County Jail lieutenant has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of both a criminal investigation by Oregon State Police and an internal affairs investigation by the sheriff’s office, the agency announced Friday.

The action was taken Tuesday involving Lieutenant Joshua McGowan, according to Friday evening’s announcement by Sergeant Jason Wall.

No details of what led to the dual investigations were released by the sheriff’s office.

Wall said any information about the criminal investigation’s outcome will be released by the OSP or Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office.

"At the conclusion of the internal investigation, a determination will be made if any policies were violated," Wall said. "If policies were indeed violated, the personnel action will be determined at that time."

According to McGowan's LinkedIn page, he has been with a deputy with the sheriff's office for just over a decade.

Article Topic Follows: Deschutes County

Jump to comments ↓

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content