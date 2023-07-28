Deschutes County road construction update – week of July 30-August 5

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County road construction update for the week of July 30-August 5.

Chip Seal (Bend Area) – Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing and/or fog sealing the following roads (weather permitting):

Tall Pine Avenue

Pine Vista Drive

Woodside Road

Traffic Information – Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Paving of Rosland Road (La Pine Area) – Pedestrian improvements will be occurring on Rosland Road and Tracy Road. Work will include installation of pedestrian ramps at the intersections of Rosland Road with Wendy Road and Wendy Road with Tracy Road.

Traffic Information – Road users should anticipate intermittent single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Road users should also expect construction vehicle traffic entering and exiting roadways during work hours.

Deschutes Market Road/Hamehook Road Intersection Improvement (Bend Area) – Concrete work will be occurring at the Deschutes Market Road/Hamehook Road Intersection. Work will include installation of sign support footings and bicycle ramps.

Traffic Information – Road users should expect construction vehicle traffic entering and exiting roadways, as well as single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Hunnell Road: Loco Road to Tumalo Road Improvement (Bend Area) – Earthwork and aggregate base placement will be occurring on Hunnell Road between Sunbeam Lane and Pohaku Road. Utility work will also be occurring between Rogers Road and Tumalo Road.

Traffic Information – Hunnell Road is closed to traffic between Sunbeam Lane and Pohaku Road for excavation work. Access for local residents will be maintained during construction. Hunnell Road also remains closed between Bowery Lane and Rogers Road. Local residents should access Bowery Lane from U.S. Highway 97. Intermittent lane closures facilitated by flaggers may also be occurring along Hunnell Rd. Road users should expect delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

U.S. Highway 20: Tumalo - Cooley Project (Bend Area) – Landscaping and electrical work will be occurring at the U.S. 20 and Old Bend Redmond Highway intersection and the U.S. 20 and Cook Avenue/O.B. Riley Road intersection. Roadway reconstruction work will also be occurring on Mountain View Drive.

Traffic Information – At the Cook Avenue/O.B. Riley intersection, the Cook Avenue leg remains closed. Access to U.S. 20 will be maintained via a temporary traffic signal at the 5th Street/U.S. 20 intersection. Oversized loads should detour via Old Bend-Redmond Hwy and Tumalo Rd. Intermittent closures will also be occurring on Mountain View Drive – a detour route is in place view Scenic Drive, Rogers Road and Old Bend-Redmond Hwy.

*** Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit: deschutescounty.gov or TripCheck.com

Contact: Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581