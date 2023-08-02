Deschutes County seeks volunteers for Dog Control Board of Supervisors

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County is seeking applications from residents who are interested in serving as an alternate on the Dog Control Board of Supervisors. The alternate would serve in the event a board member is not available for a hearing.

The Dog Control Board of Supervisors makes decisions on the disposition of dogs who are involved in the chasing, wounding or killing of livestock. Applicants need to own a dog or livestock to be eligible to serve on the board.

Volunteer board members attend hearings that are scheduled on an as-needed basis. Hearings are generally scheduled on weekdays at 5:30 p.m. Hearings are held in downtown Bend and include options for virtual participation. Members are appointed to two-year terms by the Board of Commissioners.

Interested applicants can apply online at www.deschutes.org/jobs in the Volunteer/Committee section. Applications will be accepted through Aug. 17.

For questions, please contact the Board of Commissioner’s Office at (541) 388-6571.