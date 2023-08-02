‘Pigs, Pickles and Pies’: Deschutes County Fair returns for 103rd year, with traditions galore and some new additions

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The 103rd Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo kicks off its five-day run on Wednesday, and as always will provide thousands of fairgoers an entertaining mix of traditional fun of many kinds with several new attractions.

The fair offers the typical slate of speedy carnival rides, cotton candy, funnel cakes and corn dogs, the 4-H and FFA animals with their young companions, blue-ribbon competitions from photography to fiber arts, and of course the rodeo.

You can experience the fair through Sunday, giving you plenty of time to experience it all.

For adults, tickets are $15 and for children and seniors tickets are $10. This year, people also can expect to see a drone light show after each night's concert and a fun, cooling sea lion splash show.

