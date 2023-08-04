Deschutes County road construction update: Week of August 6-12

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of August 6-12.

Deschutes Market Road/Hamehook Road Intersection Improvement (Bend Area) – Earthwork and Concrete work will be occurring at the Deschutes Market Road/Hamehook Road Intersection. Work will include grading, aggregate base placement, and installation of concrete curbs and islands.

Traffic Information – From August 7 through August 24, 24-hour flagging operations will be occurring at the intersection of Deschutes Market Road with Hamehook Road. During this time, road users should expect single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes. Pioneer Loop is not an approved route and is closed to through traffic. Road users should also expect construction vehicle entering and exiting the roadway. Work hours may vary.

Hunnell Road: Loco Road to Tumalo Road Improvement (Bend Area) – Earthwork and aggregate base placement will be occurring on Hunnell Road between Sunbeam Lane and Pohaku Road. Utility work will also be occurring between Rogers Road and Tumalo Road.

Traffic Information – Hunnell Road is closed to traffic between Sunbeam Lane and Pohaku Road for excavation work. Access for local residents will be maintained during construction. Hunnell Road also remains closed between Bowery Lane and Rogers Road. Local residents should access Bowery Lane from US 97. Intermittent lane closures facilitated by flaggers may also be occurring along Hunnell Rd. Road users should expect delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

U.S. Highway 20: Tumalo - Cooley Project (Bend Area) – Landscaping, electrical and concrete work will be occurring at the U.S. 20 and Old Bend Redmond Highway intersection and the U.S. 20 and Cook Avenue/O.B. Riley Road intersection. Roadway reconstruction work will also be occurring on Mountain View Drive.

Traffic Information – At the Cook Avenue/O.B. Riley intersection, the Cook Avenue leg remains closed. Access to U.S. 20 will be maintained via a temporary traffic signal at the 5th Street/U.S. 20 intersection. Oversized loads should detour via Old Bend-Redmond Hwy and Tumalo Rd. Intermittent closures will also be occurring on Mountain View Drive – a detour route is in place view Scenic Drive, Rogers Road and Old Bend-Redmond Hwy.

*** Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit: deschutescounty.gov or TripCheck.com

Contact: Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581