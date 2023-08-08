Deschutes County begins cleanup of its Juniper Ridge property, won’t relocate homeless pending more steps

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County announced Tuesday it has begun the first phase of its cleanup of county-owned land at Juniper Ridge, north of Bend, clearing abandoned camps and adding temporary services for the homeless living there, but won't make them move until it works through plans to create a managed camp.

County commissioners approved the remediation plan in June, in response to a code enforcement complaint that identified a variety of public health and safety concerns

Starting this week, "county staff will initiate the first phase of the remediation plan to mitigate public health and safety threats on county-owned property in north Juniper Ridge," Tuesday's announcement said.

Contractors will place and maintain drinking water stations, trash receptacles and portable toilets, the county said, adding that they "will be made available on a temporary basis. Contractors will also begin clearing debris from abandoned encampments."

At this time, the county said, people camping on county-owned property in Juniper Ridge will not be required to relocate.

"The county plans to hold off on this phase of the remediation plan as it explores the creation of a managed camp within the county, which will be a required component of the camping ordinance that the Board of Commissioners has indicated preliminary support for," the statement concluded.