Deschutes County road construction update: Week of August 20-26

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of August 20-26:

Paving of Old Bend-Redmond Hwy: U.S. Highway 20 to Tumalo Road (Bend Area) – Paving work will be occurring on Old Bend-Redmond Hwy between US 20 and Tumalo Rd.

Traffic Information – Road users should expect single-lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Hunnell Road is not an approved detour route and is closed to through traffic.

Deschutes Market Road/Hamehook Road Intersection Improvement (Bend Area) –Excavation, Concrete and Paving work will be occurring at the Deschutes Market Road/Hamehook Road Intersection. Work will include excavation/grading of roadbeds, installation of concrete curbs and islands, and asphalt paving.

Traffic Information – Through August 24, 24-hour flagging operations will be continue at the intersection of Deschutes Market Road with Hamehook Road. During this time, road users should expect single-lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes. Hamehook Road will also remain closed at Deschutes Market Road through September 7. Traffic will detour via Butler Market Road and Deschutes Market Road. Pioneer Loop is not an approved detour route and is closed to through traffic. Road users should also expect construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway. Work hours may vary.

Hunnell Road: Loco Road to Tumalo Road Improvement (Bend Area) – Utility work will be occurring between Rogers Road and Tumalo Road.

Traffic Information – Hunnell Road is closed to through traffic between Loco Road and Tumalo Road. Local residents should access Bowery Lane from U.S. Highway 97. Intermittent lane closures facilitated by flaggers may also be occurring along Hunnell Rd. Road users should expect delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

Burgess Road Water & Sewer Work (La Pine Area) – City of La Pine utility work will be occurring on Burgess Rd between U.S. 97 and Sunrise Boulevard.

Traffic Information – Road users should expect single-lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

U.S. 20: Tumalo - Cooley Project (Bend Area) – Paving work will be occurring near the Old Bend-Redmond Hwy and Cook Avenue/O.B. Riley Road intersections. Roadway reconstruction work will also be occurring on Mountain View Drive.

Traffic Information – At the Cook Avenue/O.B. Riley intersection, the Cook Avenue leg remains closed. Access to U.S. 20 will be maintained via a temporary traffic signal at the 5th Street/U.S. 20 intersection. On Old Bend Redmond Highway, road users should expect lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Intermittent closures will also be occurring on Mountain View Drive – a detour route is in place view Scenic Drive, Rogers Road and Old Bend-Redmond Hwy.

*** Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***

Visit: deschutescounty.gov or TripCheck.com

Contact: Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581