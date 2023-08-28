Deschutes County Harm Reduction team to offer overdose prevention info at downtown Bend intersection

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Health Services’ Harm Reduction team will be sharing overdose prevention information and resources in downtown Bend for two hours on Thursday. Staff invites community members to stop by the intersection of NW Wall Street and NW Minnesota in downtown Bend between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The gathering is being scheduled in conjunction with International Overdose Awareness Day.

Observed on Aug. 31 every year, International Overdose Awareness Day was created to increase understanding of overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, and create change that reduces the harms associated with drug use. This year, Recognizing Those Who Go Unseen, is the theme.

“We grieve the loss of every person who has died as a result of an overdose and with their loved ones,” said Leslie Corless, Deschutes County Harm Reduction Program Coordinator. “We honor those who have gone unseen in our community in preventing such grief, including the spontaneous first responders who are selflessly saving the lives of their friends, family members, acquaintances and strangers through the administration of naloxone.”

Deschutes County Health Services’ Harm Reduction Program distributes naloxone and provides education to community members and agencies, as well as collecting overdose reports from residents who have experienced an overdose or have responded to an overdose.

Last year in Deschutes County, more than 100 lives were saved by residents who administered naloxone to someone experiencing overdose. 97% of those resident bystanders (including friends, family members and strangers) provided either rescue breathing or CPR as part of their response to an overdose.

You should carry naloxone if:

You or someone you know is at increased risk for opioid overdose, especially those with opioid use disorder (OUD).

You or someone you know are taking high-dose opioid medications prescribed by a doctor

You or someone you know have both opioid and benzodiazepines prescriptions

You or someone you know use substances like heroin or fentanyl

Naloxone can reverse an overdose from opioids, including heroin, illicitly manufactured fentanyl and fentanyl analogs, and prescription opioid medications. Often given as a nasal spray, naloxone is safe and easy to use. Ask your pharmacy about getting naloxone or visit the Deschutes County Harm Reduction Program's website for more information.