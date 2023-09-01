Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Sept. 3-9

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of Sept. 3-9.

Paving of Old Bend-Redmond Hwy: U.S. Highway 20 to Tumalo Road (Bend Area) – Road work will be occurring on Old Bend-Redmond Hwy between U.S. 20 and Tumalo Rd. Work will include installation of permanent pavement markings.

Traffic Information – Road users should expect single-lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Hunnell Road is not an approved detour route and is closed to through traffic.

Paving of Butler Market Road & Dickey Road (Bend Area) – Asphalt pavement repair work will be occurring on Dickey Road.

Traffic Information – Road users should expect single-lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Deschutes Market Road/Hamehook Road Intersection Improvement (Bend Area) –Paving and signage work will be occurring at the Deschutes Market Road/Hamehook Road Intersection. Work will include asphalt concrete paving and installation of signs.

Traffic Information – Hamehook Road will remain closed at Deschutes Market Road through Sept. 7. Traffic will detour via Butler Market Road and Deschutes Market Road. Pioneer Loop is not an approved detour route and is closed to through traffic. Road users should also expect single-lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Hunnell Road: Loco Road to Tumalo Road Improvement (Bend Area) – Utility work will be occurring between Rogers Road and Tumalo Road. Rock crushing work will also be occurring near Loco Road.

Traffic Information – Hunnell Road is closed to through traffic between Loco Road and Tumalo Road. Local residents should access Bowery Lane from U.S. Highway 97. Intermittent lane closures facilitated by flaggers may also be occurring along Hunnell Rd. Road users should expect delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

Burgess Road Water & Sewer Work (La Pine Area) – City of La Pine utility work will be occurring on Burgess Rd between U.S. 97 and Sunrise Boulevard.

Traffic Information – Road users should expect single-lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

U.S. 20: Tumalo - Cooley Project (Bend Area) – Paving and concrete work will be occurring near the Old Bend-Redmond Hwy and Cook Avenue/O.B. Riley Road intersections. Paving work will also be occurring on Mountain View Drive.

Traffic Information – At the Cook Avenue/O.B. Riley intersection, the Cook Avenue leg remains closed. Access to U.S. 20 will be maintained via a temporary traffic signal at the 5th Street/U.S. 20 intersection. On Old Bend Redmond Highway, road users should expect lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Intermittent closures will also be occurring on Mountain View Drive – a detour route is in place view Scenic Drive, Rogers Road and Old Bend-Redmond Hwy.

*** Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit: deschutescounty.gov or TripCheck.com

Contact: Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581