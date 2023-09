Deschutes County was holding an open house Monday evening about the process of siting a new landfill, once Knott Landfill is full in a few years. Two finalist sites east of Bend are in the review process.

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.